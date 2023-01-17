Plants afoot to develop sports and games arena in Machilipatnam, says Lok Sabha MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry

January 17, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vallabhaneni Balashowry, Lok Sabha MP from Machilipatnam, said that plans are afoot to develop a sports and games arena in a five-acre plot under the Khelo India programme in Machilipatnam.

Mr. Balashowry along with Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha, Superintendent of Police P. Joshua and Zilla Parishad chairperson Uppala Harika inaugurated the Spandana meeting hall built on the premises of the SP’s office at Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Of the total expenditure of ₹70 lakh incurred to build the hall, ₹15 lakh was provided through the MPLADS fund by Mr. Balashowry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Balashowry said that to build a similar hall worth ₹1 crore at the Collectorate, an amount of ₹25 lakh would be provided through the MPLADS fund and ₹75 lakh would be provided by the Centre within the next three months.

Mr. Balashowry said that plans are afoot to develop a sports and games arena with a walking track, gymnasium and various other facilities in a five-acre area at ₹5 crore under the Khelo India initiative. He asked the Collector to identify and earmark land required for the same in Machilipatnam.

He also asked the Collector to prepare proposals for the renovation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan and the construction of a community hall in memory of Andhra Bank founder Dr. Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamayya.

Mr. Joshua said that the construction of the hall was halted due to various reasons two years ago and the intervention of the MP helped the completion of the hall construction.