Plantation drive organised at Visakhapatnam Port Authority as part of Swachhata Hi Seva

Published - September 23, 2024 06:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 initiative, a plantation programme was organised at the administration office building of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Monday.

VPA Chairperson M. Angamuthu, along with Deputy Chairperson, Chief Vigilance Officer, Heads of Departments, and officers and staff, actively participated in the plantation drive. Ahead of the programme, debris and unwanted material on the south side of the building were cleared and the area was readied for plantation of 1,000 sapling. A total of 300 saplings were planted on Monday.

Students from A.V.N. College participated in the programme. A pledge-taking ceremony for Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, was also held. The Secretary, MoPSW, led the pledge which was attended by the heads of all MoPSW organisations and their staff. The VPA team participated virtually in the event reaffirming their commitment to cleanliness.

The initiative underscored the VPA’s efforts towards promoting cleanliness and environmental sustainability as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

