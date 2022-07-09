Plantation drive in Kurnool, Chittoor today 

A plantation drive will be undertaken in Kurnool and Chittoor Nagaravanams on Friday (July 8) as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The plantation drive is being undertaken in 75 places in the country, marking the 75 years of Independence.

More than 1,000 saplings each will be planted at two locations in Kurnool Nagaravanam at Pullaiah Park Reserve Forest, said District Forest Officer Suman Beniwal. Saplings will also be planted near Venkanna Bavi by the Conservator of Forests, the Territorial DFO, and the Range Officer.

Species such as Kadamba, Edakulapala, Pogadam, Neem, Kanuga, Spathodia, Kaadiya, Casurina, Rela, Kanuga, Neem, Neredu, Red Sanders, Spathodia, and Raavi will be planted.

Meanwhile, the social forestry division will take up a plantation drive at Government Arts College in Anantapur on July 10.