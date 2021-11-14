Andhra Pradesh

Plant trees and protect environment: Collector

A visitor looking at exhibits in a bonsai exhibition at Enikepadu near Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Environmental sustainability is necessary for survival of human race, said Krishna Collector J Niwas.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day bonsai exhibition-cum-workshop organised by members of Amaravati Bonsai Society on Saturday, the Collector said that survival of human race was linked to environmental protection. “If we do not protect the nature today, we may have to pay dearly in future,” he warned, adding that activities like growing bonsai plants would help control pollution to some extent.

Mr. Niwas said the activity of tree plantation not only would make the world greener but also would enhance the happiness quotient.

In a workshop organised on the sidelines, the visitors learned the art of planting bonsai at home and styling them.

Society president T. Akhilandeswari Rani, secretary Venkatesh Y., Amrit Kumar, Y. Padmaja, P. Nagalakshmi and others were present.


