Plant gutted in fire mishap at Amara Raja campus

January 31, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A.D. Rangarajan

Police and fire personnel at Amara Raja Batteries Limited plant at Nunegundlapalli near Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit:

A fire broke out in one of the manufacturing units of Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) on its Nunegunglapalli campus in Chittoor district on Monday evening.

Though there were no casualties, the industrial equipment in the tubular battery plant was gutted in the mishap that lasted till 4 a.m. The fire was first observed at 8:05 p.m., but prompt action by the company’s on-site personnel ensured that all employees were safely evacuated from the area. The staff were away as it was dinner time. The affected area was cordoned off and steps were taken to contain the fire from spreading to other zones.

Eight fire brigade teams from Chittoor were rushed to the campus to bring the fire under control. Raw material and finished goods were also said to have been gutted in the fire. Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the company has claimed to have adequate insurance coverage for recovery of actual loss due to the fire.

The spokesperson said, “As soon as we received information about the incident, our leadership team rushed to the spot to join the fire control and employee safety operations. We are now investigating the cause of the accident. We are deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our employees and all stakeholders”.

