Plans underway to develop Horsley Hills as a prime tourism destination, says Collector

Government allocated approximately 20 acres of land to Department of Tourism for construction of a seven-star hotel atop the hill station in collaboration with the Oberoi Group of Hotels, says Sridhar Chamakuri

Published - August 07, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector C. Sridhar having a look at the tourism project map atop Horsley Hills in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri conducted inspections atop Horsley Hills in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Interacting with the officials of the Tourism and Revenue departments, the Collector observed that the hill station held immense potential for the development of the tourism sector in the State. Highlighting the employment opportunities in the tourism sector, the Collector noted the significance of the Horsley Hills. “This initiative to bolster employment generation and economic upliftment in the region aligns with the directive from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu,” the Collector said.

Mr. Sridhar said that the Chief Minister had emphasised the need for special attention to be given to the tourism sector during the recent Collectors’ conference held in Vijayawada. Plans were underway to establish Horsley Hills as one of the key tourism destinations in the State. The government allocated approximately 20 acres of land to the Department of Tourism for the construction of a seven-star hotel atop the hill station in collaboration with the Oberoi Group of Hotels through a public-private partnership, he said.

The Collector said that he would undertake a series of inspections in Horsley Hills to expedite the ongoing tourism projects. Sub-Collector (Madanapalle) Megha Swaroop and District Tourism Officer Nagabhushanam accompanied the Collector.

