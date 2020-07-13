Plans for Godavari flood mitigation ready, says Minister

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said that the State government has prepared a plan for mitigation of the Godavari floods in East and West Godavari districts.

“A special officer will be deputed to each habitation that falls under the Polavaram project submergence area. The availability of Panchayat Secretariat staff will be an advantage for the flood mitigation and evacuation operation at the ground level,” the Agriculture Minister told the media here on Monday.

Ambulance services

The Collectors of East and West Godavari districts have been instructed to remain alert to the flood situation. The ‘108’ and ‘104’ ambulance services have been made available to the Agency areas to respond to the emergency during the flood time, said Mr. Kannababu.

The Minister further said that special measures were being taken to ensure power supply to the island habitations during the floods.