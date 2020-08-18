Plans for accelerating growth ready: Mekapati

‘Industrial policy will help State overcome the COVID-19 crisis’

Andhra Pradesh offers vast opportunities for investors in the infrastructure sector, said Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday.

In an interactive session on ‘Opportunities in Infrastructure Sector in Andhra Pradesh’, jointly organised by the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Minister said that the government had readied micro and macro level plans for accelerating growth, develop infrastructure and bring convergence.

Sector-specific clusters

“Plans are afoot to establish three seaports, an international airport at Bhogapuram and upgrade the existing airports at Vijayawada and Tirupati, and provide world-class infrastructure in the State. Focus is also being laid on building roads for port connectivity,” said Mr. Gautham Reddy. Referring to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, he said many sector-specific industrial clusters would be created for driving growth.

The new industrial policy launched recently by the government would stabilise the existing industries and help overcome the challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis, he added.

President, ICEMA and Managing Director of Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Private Limited Sandeep Kumar, immediate past president Arvind K. Garg, Chairman of CII, Andhra Pradesh chapter, D. Ramakrishna and ICEMA governing council members V.G. Sakthi Kumar and D.K. Vyas participated in the discussions.