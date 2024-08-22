ADVERTISEMENT

Plans are being readied to revamp government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, says Health Minister

Published - August 22, 2024 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Public grievances will be sent to the departments concerned for speedy redressal, says Y. Satya Kumar

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar receiving petitions from people at the BJP office in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh government is chalking out plans to revamp the State-run hospitals, Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said.  

The Minister received petitions from the people at Varadhi, a people-connect programme of the BJP, organised at the party office in Vijayawada on August 22 (Thursday).

He said that many issues relating to government hospitals and land issues were brought to his notice. The petitions would be sent to the departments concerned for speedy redressal. The government was taking all measures to bring changes to the government hospitals. 

Referring to the fire at Atchutapuram pharma factory, he said it was unfortunate. The goverment would take measures to ensure that such incidents did not repeat in the future.

The Central government has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the family members of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured from the PM Relief Fund. The doctors were instructed to provide the best possible treatment to the injured, he said.

