Plans are afoot to make India a drone hub by 2030, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

May 04, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has said the Central government is planning to make India a drone hub by 2030 and about ₹900 crore would be invested in the sector in the next two years.

Mr. Nazeer, along with Supreme Court former Judge Jasti Chelameswar and Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET) chairman D. Ravindranath Tagore, inaugurated a Drone Research and Development Centre on the premises of the institute at Ganguru in Krishna district on May 3 (Wednesday).

The research centre was set up in association with Israel-based Dronics Engineering Company, said DIET secretary Dhanekula Bhavani Prasad. Dronics Chief Executive Officer Nir Gendler presented a demonstration on different types of drones.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said India was making rapid development in manufacturing electric vehicles and drones. Drones are being used in defence, disaster management, agriculture and other sectors, he said.

“There is a need for budding engineers to improve their skills in designing new types of drones, trouble shooting and hands-on experience,” said Mr. Abdul Nazeer.

Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation is focussing on startups and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Israel-based Dronics Engineering Company and Dhanekula Engineering College will help improve the technology and create more jobs, he said.

The Governor, along with JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasad Raju, DIET director D.K.R.K. Ravi Prasad, presented gold medals to the toppers in different streams.

Underlining the need to focus on research activities, Justice Chelameswar urged the educational institutes to set up research units.