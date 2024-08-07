GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plans afoot to set up task forces to check red sanders and ganja smuggling in A.P., says DGP

DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao urges students to contribute towards making Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State

Published - August 07, 2024 06:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
The Police Department is trying to educate tribal people on the ill-effects of ganja cultivation, says DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The Police Department is trying to educate tribal people on the ill-effects of ganja cultivation, says DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to constitute Red Sanders Action Task Force (RSATF) and Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) to check the smuggling of red sanders and ganja, Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said.

The police, in association with the tribal welfare, health and education departments, are trying to educate the tribal people on the ill-effects of ganja cultivation and provide alternative livelihood options for them, the DGP said while participating in an awareness drive against drug abuse and illicit trafficking organised by Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on its campus on August 7 (Wednesday).

Mr. Tirumala Rao asked the students to spread the message against consumption of drugs and ganja among the masses.

Stating that the police were focusing on the cultivation, consumption, transportation and supply of the contraband, the DGP said instructions were issued to the department to establish a network of informants to check the ganja smuggling.

“The State government, which has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to check ganja trade, is mulling to set up the RSATF and the ANTF or a Narcotic Drug Control Bureau. Plans are afoot to set up more check-posts and install more CCTVs along the inter-State borders,” he said.

Mr. Tirumala Rao urged the students to contribute towards making Andhra Pradesh a drug-free State.

Students and staff of the Andhra Loyola College, and police officers participated in the programme.

