‘Plans afoot to set up skill varsity,centres of excellence in State’

Minister for Industries and Commerce, IT and Skill Development and Training Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the government was in the process of setting up a university for skill development and 25 centres of excellence (one each in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies) to equip youth with the skills that were required to land decent jobs.

He observed that though the Apprentices Act had come into force in the early 1960s, nothing much happened on the skill development front.

The government was striving to bridge the skill gap to meet the needs of job-seekers and employers, he said

Participating as chief guest in a workshop on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) organised by the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) here on Wednesday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said countries like Singapore, Germany and Japan attached top priority to skill development and by doing so, they could vastly improve the quality of their human resources which was crucial for economic growth.

The scope of the Apprentices Act in India had been expanded to all sectors after certain amendments were made to it in 2016.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government laid greater emphasis on the improvement of skills of youth and it was making a good progress.

The government took the skill development programmes beyond ITI, engineering and polytechnic courses to areas where jobs were available on a large scale.

Advanced courses

APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy said advanced courses were being offered to youth to give them the competitive edge and that the apprenticeship programs were considered by the government as a significant step towards providing 75% employment in industries to the local youth.

National Skill Development Corporation Senior Head Surajit Roy, Government Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development and Training) G. Anantha Ramu and APSSDC MD and CEO A. Srikant were among those present.