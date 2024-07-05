ADVERTISEMENT

Plans afoot to make State a tourism hub: Minister Durgesh

Published - July 05, 2024 07:21 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tourism Minister inaugurates a hotel run by the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation at Tirumala

G P SHUKLA
Kandula Durgesh, Tourism Minister. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh announced the government’s plans to transform the State into a tourism hub, focusing on temple, heritage, eco, and health tourism sectors.

Speaking at the inauguration of a hotel run by the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (APSTDC) here on Friday, he said there are plans to establish more hotels across the State which offer quality food and services to tourists.

When asked about the management of APSTDC hotels, he emphasised the need for public-private partnerships (PPPs) to ensure efficient functioning and maintenance, as the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility.

Regarding the fund crunch issues the Corporation is facing, he stressed the importance of a strong political will to overcome such challenges.

He also expressed his desire to deliberate with TTD authorities about shortening the waiting time for the devotees visiting the town on APSTDC package tours.

