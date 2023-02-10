Plans afoot to launch more satellites in coming months, says ISRO Chairman

February 10, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath has said that the space agency has chalked out plans for launch of more satellites in March, April and May this year.

Ahead of the launch of SSLV-D2 on February 10 (Friday), Mr. Somanath offered prayers at the temple of Chengalamma, the folk Goddess of Sullurpeta region.

Speaking to the media, he expressed confidence over the mission’s success, saying that modifications had been done to the project after the unsuccessful SSLV-D1 mission in August 2022. He called the SSLV suitable for commercial launches, in view of its cost-effectiveness, faster integration and speedy execution.

The ISRO chairman congratulated the 750 girl students who had assembled the AzaadiSAT-2 in a short time, which was placed in the orbit along with India’s EOS-07 and Janus-1 of Antaris, USA.

Mr. Somnath said that he had prayed at the temple seeking the blessings of Goddess for the success of the mission. Earlier in the day, he was extended a ceremonial welcome by the temple’s Executive Officer Srinivasulu Reddy, while the priests showered blessings on him.

