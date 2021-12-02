‘Plans afoot to issue pension to 88,000 persons living with HIV’

VIJAYAWADA

02 December 2021 00:14 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society observed World AIDS Day here on Wednesday promoting the theme of the year “End inequalities, End AIDS, and End epidemics”.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu who took part in the programme appreciated the efforts of the society and the State's health department in brining down the HIV test positivity rate and its prevalence in the society.

He said not all female children living with HIV were receiving pensions from the government and assured that he would take up the issue and ensure that all those getting treated at ART Centres were given pensions.

APSACS project director G. Hymavathi said that about 32,000 people living with HIV (PLHIVs) were receiving Dr. YSR Pensions and efforts were being made to issue pensions to 88,000 more such persons.

She said prevalence of the diseases among the adults came down to 0.22% in 2020 as per National AIDS Control Organisation.