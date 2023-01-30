ADVERTISEMENT

Plane carrying Jagan makes emergency landing at Gannavaram

January 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pilot identifies AC valve leakage which led to a problem in pressurisation system

The Hindu Bureau

A chartered flight in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was travelling to New Delhi on Monday evening to address diplomats and entrepreneurs in a curtain raiser event related to the AP Global Investor Summit-2023, made an emergency landing at the Gannavaram airport reportedly owing to a technical snag.

An official release from the CMO said the pilot identified an AC valve leakage and it led to a problem in the pressurisation system, due to which the plane had to be grounded to ensure safety of the passengers.

The plane took off at 5.03 p.m. and returned to the tarmac at 5.27 p.m. because of the technical snag. The Chief Minister, some people’s representatives and senior officials returned to his camp office after the incident. All of them were safe. Alternative arrangements were being made for them to go to the national capital.

