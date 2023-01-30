HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plane carrying Jagan makes emergency landing at Gannavaram

Pilot identifies AC valve leakage which led to a problem in pressurisation system

January 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A chartered flight in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was travelling to New Delhi on Monday evening to address diplomats and entrepreneurs in a curtain raiser event related to the AP Global Investor Summit-2023, made an emergency landing at the Gannavaram airport reportedly owing to a technical snag.

An official release from the CMO said the pilot identified an AC valve leakage and it led to a problem in the pressurisation system, due to which the plane had to be grounded to ensure safety of the passengers.

The plane took off at 5.03 p.m. and returned to the tarmac at 5.27 p.m. because of the technical snag. The Chief Minister, some people’s representatives and senior officials returned to his camp office after the incident. All of them were safe. Alternative arrangements were being made for them to go to the national capital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.