Plan to set up permanent vaccination centres

VIJAYAWADA

07 May 2021 22:31 IST

Collector moots coloured token system for streamling the drive

Calling for a coherent system in place for effective implementation of the vaccination drive, Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Friday asked the officials to prepare an action plan for the same.

In a statement, the Collector said there was a need to identify four-to-five permanent vaccination centres in every municipal corporation, municipality and panchayat body. He said the Mandal Development Officers should discuss the issue and identify schools and auditoriums for setting up vaccination centres.

The Municipal Commissioners and MPDOs should submit a report to the District Medical and Health Department and the Collector on the places identified for establishing permanent vaccination centres, which would be manned by two police personnel and a woman security wing personnel from the Secretariat. The officials must ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour at these vaccination centres, he clarified.

Categorisation

Explaining about the categorisation of people seeking to be inoculated, he said three different coloured tokens would be given to them. The healthcare workers and frontline warriors would be given red colour token, senior citizens above 60 years would be given green token and those above 45 years would be given blue token.

After assessing the number of people to be vaccinated, the tokens should be sent to their houses through village/ward volunteers one day before the vaccination.

He said the Village Revenue Officers and Panchayat and Ward Secretaries would be responsible for proper distribution of tokens and they would he held responsible for any mistakes on this front, he said.

The Collector said barricades should be erected at the vaccination to regulate the queues and tents should be arranged outside these facilities.