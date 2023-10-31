Plan to privatise Gandhi Hill opposed by TDP, CPI(M) at VMC Council meet

October 31, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), have vehemently opposed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)‘s plan to enter into a Private Public Partnership (PPP) agreement with a private agency to develop Gandhi Hill here.

The corporation placed the proposal before the VMC General Body for its approval, on Tuesday.

The opposition parties asserted that the land belongs to the Delhi-based Gandhi Smaraka Samithi, and the VMC has no locus standi to make an agreement. The issue led to animated discussions and high-pitched arguments between the members of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition parties.

As the YSRCP stuck to its plans, the opposition parties staged a protest outside the Council hall and raised slogans.

TDP floor leader N. Balaswamy said that Vijayawada was among the six places selected across the country by the Gandhi Smaraka Samithi to set up a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi on his 100th birth anniversary in 1968. The property belongs to the Samithi, and its permission is required to go ahead with the VMC plans, he said, adding, if the corporation cannot take up its maintenance, it should simply inform the Samithi.

TDP leaders wondered what kind of development takes place if the property was handed over to a private player. “A swimming pool can come up, or even a wine shop. The place will lose its significance and it will be a great disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi if the maintenance of the hill is handed over to private players,” they feared.

The 127 point agenda includes underground drainage works in the city, condition of roads etc.

Drainage works

When asked about the progress of new underground drainage lines in Ward 17, the corporation officials said that ₹8.24 lakh has been spent on constructing two underground drainage lines and that a proposal has been made to construct a line of 715 metres with ₹47 lakh. Work on it will begin soon.

Fund utilisation

Replying to a question on the amount of funds released by the 15th Finance Commission and how much of it was used, the corporation officials said that ₹1.20 crore has been sanctioned for installation of EV charging infrastructure for two and four wheelers, ₹5 crore for installation and maintenance of traffic signalling equipment and 5.76 crore for Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System.