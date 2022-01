RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

09 January 2022 04:59 IST

Municipal Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore has said that Kolamuru and Lala Cheruvu grama panchayats have been proposed to be merged with the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

The residents of the two panchayats could submit their written objections on the proposal at the KMC office till January 16.

