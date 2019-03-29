‘Plan to make NEET more student-friendly’

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be made more student-friendly with the thrust being on knowledge of basic medical science rather than coaching class type of teaching, according to Abhijat Sheth, president of the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Dr. Sheth was in the city to deliver the Prof. P. Brahmayya Sastry Memorial Oration here on Thursday.

“We are going to improve the examination system from the coming year by involving faculty members from across the country, giving proper orientation to the examinees on the system and achieving consensus in a more universal way,” Dr. Sheth told The Hindu on the sidelines of the programme.

Though many of the shortcomings of NEET were overcome in a short time, there was still scope for improvement. “The base of MCQs (Multi Choice Questions) would be expanded and problem-based questions would be introduced. Eminent faculty from across the country would be roped in and inputs of students will also be taken into consideration,” he said.

On the proposal to introduce DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses in Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr. Sheth said that he had discussions with AMC Principal P.V. Sudhakar, King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent G. Arjuna and others on the issue.

The NBE was prepared to sanction DNB courses in broader speciality areas, which the AMC was either not having or not registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI) for those courses, based on the proposals sent by the college.

The approval of MCI was not required for starting of DNB courses. Dr. Sheth said that the NBE was planning to utilise the district hospitals across the country to convert them into DNB training centres, with the help of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NITI Ayog, in association with the respective State governments.

Training centres

The States would benefit as the district hospitals could be developed into the best-possible DNB training centres in the country. Family medicine programmes would be launched at the PG-level across the country, he added. Later, Dr. Sheth delivered the oration. T. Ravi Raju, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. NTRUHS, and others spoke.