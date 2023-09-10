Plan to make Guntur market yard Asia’s largest energy-efficient chilli trading hub

September 10, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), in partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government and the State Agriculture Marketing Department, plans to transform the Guntur market yard into Asia’s largest energy-efficient chili trading hub and a prominent export centre by implementing energy-efficiency measures.

Guntur chili yard, Asia’s largest dry chili market, is a key producer and exporters of chilli varieties worldwide. “As these market yards use large quantity of energy for lighting, cooling, processing and logistics, the idea is to make them energy-efficient, offering far-reaching benefits to farmers,” said Principal Secretary, Department of Marketing and Cooperation, Chiranjiv Choudhary. Along with Guntur market yard, the drive would be initiated in a few other market yards also in the State.

The transformation is planned through implementation of latest technologies and energy-conserving methodologies such as LED lighting and installation of demand response system, energy-efficient cooling systems and comprehensive energy audits.

“The project will help reduce energy consumption and waste within the market yard and optimise energy performance,” said Animesh Mishra, Chief General Manager and head (Sales and PR), EESL.

The State government intends to boost Guntur ‘sannam’ chilli exports from ₹3,502 crore to ₹4,661 crore by 2025 through a District Export Action Plan (DEAP) and turn Guntur into a dynamic export centre. The government is also simultaneously promoting the export of turmeric and cotton yarn.

In a recent meeting held to review the progress, Mr. Choudhary explained the government’s plan that has farmers’ welfare at its base.

Speaking about the significant development achieved by the Agriculture and Marketing Department, he said in addition to the existing 105 rythu bazaars, four more such facilities were built while construction of another 35 was in progress. For improvement of the market yards, 106 projects worth ₹100.92 crore were initiated. Besides the 361 Multi-Purpose Facilitation Centres (godowns), 640 more were under construction, at an estimated cost of ₹160.85 crore, he said, adding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was given to crops like chilli, turmeric, onion, minor millets, banana and sweet orange.

Demonstrating inclusivity, he said the State had 108 women chairpersons heading the 218 Agriculture Market Committees, with 50% representation for women and 50% for SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

