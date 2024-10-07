Plan to make all roads in Andhra Pradesh pothole-free, says R&B Minister

The government is planning to make all roads in the State pothole-free and has received proposals worth ₹290 crore for repairing 1,393 damaged roads, covering 7,071 kilometres, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy has said.

Participating virtually as the chief guest at a workshop held at the SRM University-A.P. on October 7, Monday, the Minister said with the latest technology and technical support from the varsity, a complete restoration of the road network would be possible.

The workshop was organised by the varsity in association with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department of the State government and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) to address the critical challenges associated with the maintenance and rehabilitation of the State roads,. Principal Secretary, (R&B), Kantilal Dande, and CSIR-CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida, researchers, professors and government officials participated in the one-day workshop.

“A road is the index of a developed society. To tackle the key factors leading to road damage and rehabilitation, we require technical support and cutting-edge research from reputed institutes like CSIR-CRRI and new-age universities like SRM University-AP,” Mr. Kantilal Dande said.

Delivering a keynote session, Mr. Manoranjan Parida explained the role of technology in road development. “A methodical approach to Road Asset Management is pivotal to ensure proper maintenance and rehabilitation. Sustainable technologies such as recycling technology can be utilised for rehabilitation projects, which will be cost-effective and economical,” he said.

The workshop, which facilitated a discussion among policymakers, academicians, researchers and young minds, to discuss the pressing challenges faced in the maintenance and rehabilitation of roads and exploring cost-effective and sustainable methods to achieve the same, had sessions on subjects including present condition of State roads and typical M&R practices, sustainable rehabilitation programmes for State roads, geotechnical failures and remedial measures for canal roads.

Speakers included R&B Department Engineer-in-chief Nayeemulla, senior scientist from CRRI, New Delhi, G. Bharath, and chief scientist P.S. Prasad from the CRRI, and professors from the varsity.

Prof. Uma Maheswar, the organising secretary from the varsity, said maintenance and rehabilitation of roads are key for any kind of success and development. “In the next 5 to 10 years, the varsity along with the government and industry will foster an ecosystem to rehabilitate the damaged roads through sustainable methods,” he said.