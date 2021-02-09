Plan to lay outer, inner ring roads on the anvil

Development of economic zone has also been proposed, says MP

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has said that an exercise began to pursue the proposed outer and inner ring roads in the city, aiming at developing an economic zone along the stretch of the outer ring road.

On Monday, Mr. Bharat held a meeting to chalk out a plan to prepare the proposal that would also aim at designing the outer ring road in such a way that it would save 25 km of travelling between Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada. The meeting was attended by the officials from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation.

Mr. Bharat said: “The outer and inner ring roads are being planned, connecting them with the Sagarmala and express highway roads passing through the city. An economic zone will also be developed along the stretch of the outer ring road and the State government will be requested to extend support for the land acquisition.”

“We have apprised the Detailed Project Report to the Central government authorities to speed up the proposed outer ring road project. The Central government would likely to extend financial aid for the project,” added Mr. Bharat.

Nod for flyovers

The five flyovers proposed at Jonnada, Kadiyapulanka, Vemagiri, Morampudi and Diwan Cheruvu were approved by the NHAI and construction would commence in a few months, said Mr. Bharat.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the meeting, Mr. Bharat said that he would raise the voice against the proposed disinvestment of Vizag Steel Plant in the Lok Sabha.