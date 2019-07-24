Plan to introduce ‘cradlebell’ system in Krishna

To prevent infanticide, sale of babies, abandonment of infants, the government is planning to introduce ‘cradle bell’ system in Krishna district.

Officials are planning to arrange cradles at major bus and railway stations, government hospitals and religious places, particularly where infants were abandoned earlier.

“Owing to increase in the cases of infanticide, abandonment of infants in bushes, canals and dustbins and illegal adoptions (sale), we are planning it,” say officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department.

“We were shocked and disturbed to see infants thrown in canals and bushes in some cases. To enlighten mothers on relinquishment and prevent infanticide, ‘cradle bell’ system is being introduced,” says WD&CW Krishna district Project Director K. Krishna Kumari.

Awaiting nod

A proposal has been sent to the Director, WD&CW, for arranging ten cradles. “Once we get approval, we will implement the system,” says the official.

According to official sources, 19 infants were abandoned, 17 babies sold and a few infants were found dead in abandoned places in Krishna district in the last few years. Unconfirmed reports say that many infanticide cases have been reported and sale of babies is high in the State.

Expressing concern over the killing and sale of infants, State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) governing body member P. Francis Thambi has said the ‘cradle bell’ system will help prevent crime against children and infants.

According to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar, as per the directions of Collector A. Md. Imtiyaz, it is planned to arrange cradles in Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Nuzvid and Vijayawada revenue divisions.

“We will put up banners and posters at all public places asking the mothers to place babies in cradles or surrender them to officials, if they don’t want children. The rescued babies will be given for relinquishment by following the due procedure. We request the mothers not to kill infants,” says the DCPO.

Monitoring

District Cradle Committee, headed by Collector, will monitor the system. Once a baby was put in the cradle, a buzzer will alert the staff arranged at the cradle.

“There will be no cases against the mothers, who place babies in cradles. Mothers who don’t want children can surrender babies under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS), at the WD&CW office,” says the DCPO.

NGOs such as CRAF and Childline will help the officials in implementing the project, according to Mr. Francis Thambi.