Plan to increase acreage under horticulture crops

District Collector P.S. Pradyumna on Saturday said that the horticulture crops would be raised in two lakh hectares during the year 2017-18 by additionally bringing 40,000 more hectares in the target of Mahasankalpam of the State government.

Addressing the officials of Horticulture Department during the review meeting, Mr. Pradyumna directed the officials to initiate steps to reach the target.

The officials presented the annual planning reports along with the target fixed and achieved during the meet.

The officials underscored the need for micro-irrigation modules in horticulture farming.

Drip irrigation

The Collector sought the officials to undertake continuous awareness programmes to achieve success in cultivation of horticulture crops and flowers.

He further sought them to extend the acreage of mango, papaya, banana and coco plantations to give a fillip to commercials crops in the district.

All the officials should be available to the farmers and help them set up the drip irrigation in their fields. The farmers should also be educated about the benefits of maintaining the Panta Sanjeevani farm ponds.

Joint Collector-II Chandramouli, Deputy Director (Horticulture) Rajeev Micheal, Deputy Director (Agriculture) Vijaya Kumar, ZP CEO Penchala Kishore and Senior officials of the Line Departments took part in the meeting.

Later, Mr. Pradyumna inspected the farm pond works at Chila Palli Dalit Colony near Chittoor. Interacting with Dalit farmers, the Collector said that the target of creating one lakh farm ponds would be achieved in the coming two months. He directed the officials to avail the services of maximum number of NREGS workers, besides providing them the tools in the field and prompt payment of wages.