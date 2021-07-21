Plan to develop students as entrepreneurs

Programme to encourage students think out of the box

Realising that early exposure to entrepreneurship is critical to creating the right mindset, the State government, in collaboration with Global Alliance of Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), has set out to inculcate entrepreneurial traits in students.

Speaking after inaugurating an entrepreneurship training programme for students of Classes 9 to 12 in government schools, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the programmes would encourage students to think out of the box and recognise entrepreneurial opportunities around them.

He said the idea was to push the young learners to master the skills needed for the 21st century. “We want to see our students as creative individuals, motivated self-starters and eager to learn new things with changing times,” Mr. Suresh said.

The Minister said the project would roll out in phases and would continue for the next three years. In the first phase, students from some of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and other high schools would learn the ropes of entrepreneurship.

In the second phase, all KGBVs and a few additional government high schools would be covered while in the third phase, all high schools in the State would be covered.

A 10-day pilot programme would be implemented by the GAME consortium, the Samagra Shiksha wing of the Department of School Education and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

