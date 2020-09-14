Plan to build off-highway tyre plant in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 September 2020 23:29 IST

Planned investment is $165 million

The Yokohama Rubber Company Limited has announced its plan to build a new off-highway tyre plant at the Atchutapuram Industrial Park, Visakhapatnam, with a planned investment of US $165 million.

The plant will have a daily production capacity of 55 million tons (rubber weight). The construction will start in the third quarter of 2020 and the new plant is scheduled to come on line in the first quarter of 2023.

The objective of the company is to expand production capacity of ATG (Alliance Tire Group), a Yokohama Rubber Group company, engaged in the manufacture and sale of off-highway tyres such as those used in agriculture and other equipment. ATG already has two plants in India, the Dahej plant in Gujarat and the Tirunelveli plant in Tamil Nadu.