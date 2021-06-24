Plan to build flyover on NH near airport

Plans are afoot for the construction of a flyover on the stretch of Chennai-Kolkata national highway (NH16) alongside the Vijayawada International Airport (VIA).

A preliminary feasibility study meeting between the stakeholders was held at the VIA on Thursday.

VIA director G. Madhusudhan Rao, NHAI, Vijayawada project director D.V. Narayana, Roads and Buildings superintending engineer Raghavendra Rao, AAI general manager (projects) Md. Tajuddin and others discussed the plans, feasibility of the project and issuance of clearance by the airport authorities.

Construction of the one-sided flyover (Gannavaram-Vijayawada) is aimed at avoiding the accident-prone area where the NH traffic towards the city intersects with the traffic entering and exiting the airport entrance.

According to Mr. Madhusudhan Rao the flyover would cover both the existing airport entrance and also the upcoming main entrance near Kesarapalli.

He said that the airport compound wall needed to be relocated to pave the way for the construction of the flyover.