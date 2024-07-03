Plan to beautify 13-km Uppada-Kakinada road will be unveiled soon, says Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on July 3 (Wednesday) announced that the Uppada-Kakinada coastal road development plan would be unveiled in a week.

The aim was to develop the coast into a tourism spot with huge employment potential, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

The JSP president celebrated his victory in the general elections in Pithapuram Assembly constituency by taking out a procession on his ‘Varahi’ vehicle in Pithapuram.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the development of the 13-km coast between Uppada and Kakinada. A plan will also be unveiled within a week. We will attempt to find a permanent solution to the Uppada coastal erosion problem within 18 months.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also said he purchased three acres of land on the day to build a house in Pithapuram constituency. “The three-acre campus will have a house and camp office. Two acres will be spared for the JSP office,” he said.

On land disputes in over 8,000 acres of land under the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he would hold talks with the authorities concerned.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also said work on upgrading Pithapuram Community Health Centre, construction of reeling centre for sericulture farmers and railway flyover at Kotagummam would begin soon.