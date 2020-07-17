Plan on Bhavanapadu port back to the fore

Officials studying the map of the Bhavanapadu port proposed in Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

SRIKAKULAM

17 July 2020 23:36 IST

Officials discuss availability of land for the project proposed at Santabommali mandal

After a gap of two years, there seems to be some activity on the Bhavanapadu port project in the district.

The project, which was proposed in Santabommali mandal eight years ago, but relegated to the back burner for more reasons than one, including change of guard in the State, is aimed at creating employment opportunities and ensuring speedy progress of the Tekkali division.

When enquired about the availability of land for the project, the district authorities informed senior officials, who included Chief Engineer (ports) Rajagopal, on Saturday that there was no problem on that front as it had been initiated long ago.

The government had initially planned to acquire more than 5,000 acres. It, however, reduced the extent to 2,321 acres following resistance from the residents – 578 acres at Devunaltada, 1,439 acres at Marripadu, and 304 acres at Bhavanapadu.

The government had offered the displaced persons compensation under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, apart from ensuring a special package for fishermen as their livelihood would be affected.

Rehabilitation colony

The government also planned to construct an exclusive residential colony for all the displaced families, who included landless poor. A fishing jetty was also proposed.

Many fishermen, however, insisted on payment of compensation on a par with those who had surrendered their lands for the atomic power plant proposed at Kovvada in the district.

Members of the CPI and the CPI(M) have been opposing the project fearing loss of livelihood to thousands of families, including those from the fishermen community. They also fear that the ecology in and around the Naupada swamp will also be affected. The Left parties allege that the project is aimed at benefiting a few corporate companies.