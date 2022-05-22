Places with tourist potential will be identified and developed, says Roja

‘Action plan soon to develop A.P. as the preferred tourist destination’

Andhra Pradesh will be made a preferred tourist destination in two years and an action plan to achieve this will soon be in place, said Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement R. K. Roja during a visit to the Orvakal Rock Gardens near Kurnool.

Minister R.K. Roja expressed her intent to develop Srisailam, Yaganti, Ahobilam, Rock Gardens, Rock Script Kethavaram at a review meeting in Kurnool. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Ms. Roja said many places in the State that have a tourist potential would be identified and developed to attract more visitors in the days to come. She, along with Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, visited the Rock Gardens near Orvakal Airport and held a review meeting during which she expressed her intent to develop Srisailam, Yaganti, Ahobilam, Rock Gardens, Rock Script Kethavaram, etc. and asked officials of other districts to identify places with tourist potential.

She said she was touring all the districts to get first-hand information on what could be done to attract more tourists. She said the Rock Gardens was suitable for trekking and adventure sports. Ms. Roja later inaugurated a gymnastics camp at the district outdoor stadium in the city.