Place non-cooperating persons under house arrest: Collector

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has said that foreign returnees in the district will be placed under house arrest if they refuse to the comply with the government orders regarding containment of the COVID-19 spread.

Mr. Imtiaz conducted a review meeting with the officials of health department and others concerned here on Tuesday.

Stating that there were about 500 persons who returned from abroad in the district and 70% of them were in the city, he asked the ASHA workers and volunteers to categorise persons with symptoms into group A and others without symptoms into group B.

Further they should be put under home isolation and be tracked by nurses, ASHA workers and medical officers everyday for the first 14 days and continue to inquire about their condition for another 14 days.

Mr. Imtiaz asked officials to ensure that those under home isolation were confined to a room in their houses. He directed District Medical and Health Officer Ramachandra Murthy not to hesitate to place these persons under house arrest if he or she failed to cooperate to the health workers and medical officers. Those showing COVID-19 symptoms should be handed over to the rapid response team for further care and isolation, he said.

He asked officials create awareness among the people and remove their fears.

Hospital

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said the corporation had 30 bed hospital in Rajiv Nagar which could be used to treat COVID-19 suspects when needed.

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha asked officials to map the locations of these person as per the list provided by the central government so that it would be easy for the health officers to track.

Dr. Ramachandra Murthy said that it would be the responsibility of ASHA workers, ANMs and medical doctor to ensure that these persons were isolated.

People can dial helpline at 0866 2410978 and foreign returnees can dial 104 for health advisory and 108 if they have symptoms and need to be admitted to hospital.