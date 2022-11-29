Srikakulam man wins gold medal in Silambam at National Championships

November 29, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Pitta Bhagya Chandra Yadav receiving the Gold medal in Silambam at the YSAA international competition held in Goa | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

 

Pitta Bhagya Chandra Yadav of the Srikakulam district bagged another gold medal in Silambam, an ancient form of martial arts, at the All India YSAA National Championships 2022, held in Goa between November 26 and 28.

Mr. Yadav won the gold in the single-stick Silambam, called ‘Karrasamu’ in Telugu. He also won a gold medal in the International Silambam competitions held in Khatmandu, Nepal, from November 11 to 16.

Mr. Yadav said he would be happy if the State government recognised ‘Karrasamu’ as a sport, along the lines of Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka and other State governments.

“I am not eligible for any job as I crossed the age limit. But the youngsters who would like to prove their skills in this traditional martial art of Karrasamu would be eligible for jobs in sports quota if the State government could recognise the sport. I request the government to look into the proposal to benefit hundreds of sportspersons of Srikakulam and other parts of the State.” said Mr. Yadav.

