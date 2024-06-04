Pithapuram voters stand by Pawan Kalyan, lend him landslide victory

Jana Sena Party supremo K. Pawan Kalyan registered a historic victory with a whopping majority of 70,279 votes against his rival YSRCP candidate Vanga Geetha to step into the Legislative Assembly for the first time since he floated the party in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan secured 1,34,394 votes, while Kakinada sitting MP and YSRCP candidate trailed with 64,116 votes.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had chosen the Godavari region to build the party from the scratch after his humiliating defeat in 2019 when he lost both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Godavari region became the backbone for the party as Mr. Pawan’s Varahi Yatra tuned a huge success here, and it was in the region that he had announced his alliance with the TDP too.

The Pithapuram voters showered their affection on Mr. Pawan Kalyan and guaranteed him the maiden victory with a record majority. Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s promise to develop Pithapuram into a pilgrimage centre gained widespread acceptance.

The party scripted victory in the Assembly segments under Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency as well by winning Rajanagaram and Kakinada Rural where it fielded its candidates.

In Rajanagaram, Battula Balarama Krishna won against sitting MLA Jakkampudi Raja. In Kakinada Rural, Pantam Nanaji won against former Agriculture Minister and sitting MLA Kurasala Kannababu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.