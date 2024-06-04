ADVERTISEMENT

Pithapuram voters stand by Pawan Kalyan, lend him landslide victory

Published - June 04, 2024 08:20 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

The Jana Sena Party supremo pips his YSRCP rival Vanga Geetha by a whopping margin of 70,270 votes

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan during his election campaign in Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Kakinada district. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party supremo K. Pawan Kalyan registered a historic victory with a whopping majority of 70,279 votes against his rival YSRCP candidate Vanga Geetha to step into the Legislative Assembly for the first time since he floated the party in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan secured 1,34,394 votes, while Kakinada sitting MP and YSRCP candidate trailed with 64,116 votes.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had chosen the Godavari region to build the party from the scratch after his humiliating defeat in 2019 when he lost both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Godavari region became the backbone for the party as Mr. Pawan’s Varahi Yatra tuned a huge success here, and it was in the region that he had announced his alliance with the TDP too.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Pithapuram voters showered their affection on Mr. Pawan Kalyan and guaranteed him the maiden victory with a record majority. Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s promise to develop Pithapuram into a pilgrimage centre gained widespread acceptance.

The party scripted victory in the Assembly segments under Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency as well by winning Rajanagaram and Kakinada Rural where it fielded its candidates.

In Rajanagaram, Battula Balarama Krishna won against sitting MLA Jakkampudi Raja. In Kakinada Rural, Pantam Nanaji won against former Agriculture Minister and sitting MLA Kurasala Kannababu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US