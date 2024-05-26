Pithapuram Assembly constituency Returning Officer inspects strongroom at JNTU-Kakinada

Kakinada District Joint Collector and Pithapuram Returning Officer S. Ramsundar Reddy on Sunday inspected the strongroom of the EVMs of the Pithapuram Assembly constituency on the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) campus.

The EVMs are being stored in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Central Library on the JNTU-K campus. In an official release, Mr. Ramsundar Reddy said that tight security was provided at the strongroom. He reviewed the CC camera surveillance system installed in the strongroom.