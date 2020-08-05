Pipeline work to connect oxygen capsule to GGH apace

Work on the pipeline, connecting a 20,000-litre liquid medical oxygen capsule to the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada), is in full swing to provide oxygen facility for the COVID-19 patients.
Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Kirthi on Wednesday inspected the pipeline work and inaugurated a computed radiography facility in the GGH, a designated COVID Critical Care hospital in East Godavari district.
The 1,800-bed government hospital has been dedicated to the critical treatment for COVID-19 patients in the district.
Meanwhile, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspected the 1,500-bed new COVID Care Centre on JNTU-Kakinada campus, where the services commenced on Wednesday. “Those in need of critical care at JNTU CCC will be shifted to the GGH-Kakinada within five minutes to save their lives,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.
1,544 new cases
Surge in the COVID-19 positive cases continues in the district where a total of 1,544 persons were infected in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.
According to the health bulletin, a total of 344 new COVID cases were reported in Kakinada urban. In Rajamahendravaram city, as many as 284 new cases surfaced.
Mr. Muralidhar Reddy constituted a two-member team to ensure timely care for the journalists who tested positive. Members of the team are District Hospital Services Coordinator T. Ramesh Kishore and APRO Vilayat Ali.
