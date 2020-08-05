Andhra Pradesh

Pipeline work to connect oxygen capsule to GGH apace

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspecting the 1,500-bed new COVID Care Centre on JNTU-Kakinada campus on Wednesday.

District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspecting the 1,500-bed new COVID Care Centre on JNTU-Kakinada campus on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S.RAMBABU

Joint Collector takes stock of progress

Work on the pipeline, connecting a 20,000-litre liquid medical oxygen capsule to the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada), is in full swing to provide oxygen facility for the COVID-19 patients.

Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Kirthi on Wednesday inspected the pipeline work and inaugurated a computed radiography facility in the GGH, a designated COVID Critical Care hospital in East Godavari district.

The 1,800-bed government hospital has been dedicated to the critical treatment for COVID-19 patients in the district.

Meanwhile, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy inspected the 1,500-bed new COVID Care Centre on JNTU-Kakinada campus, where the services commenced on Wednesday. “Those in need of critical care at JNTU CCC will be shifted to the GGH-Kakinada within five minutes to save their lives,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

1,544 new cases

Surge in the COVID-19 positive cases continues in the district where a total of 1,544 persons were infected in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 344 new COVID cases were reported in Kakinada urban. In Rajamahendravaram city, as many as 284 new cases surfaced.

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy constituted a two-member team to ensure timely care for the journalists who tested positive. Members of the team are District Hospital Services Coordinator T. Ramesh Kishore and APRO Vilayat Ali.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 11:49:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pipeline-work-to-connect-oxygen-capsule-to-ggh-apace/article32280488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY