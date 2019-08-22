Pipeline from Yeleru to quench city’s thirst

Minister of State for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that he has proposed a pipeline project from Yeleswaram to Visakhapatnam which would cost around ₹2,000 crore.

The Minister also said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded positively when asked about the proposal.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with officials of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) over drinking water supply projects in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking to officials, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that as part of the project, water which comes from the Polavaram Left Main Canal can be diverted to the Yeleru reservoir, from where it can brought to Visakhapatnam city. “If we do this, drinking water issues for Visakhapatnam city will be solved,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Funding model

“The project is estimated to cost about ₹2,000 crore. A few industries have come forward to fund ₹1,200 crore. For the rest, instead of depending on the State exchequer, we could check the feasibility of funding agencies,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and a few other senior officials were present at the meeting.