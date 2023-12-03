ADVERTISEMENT

Pipe band boys’ team qualifies for nationals in Delhi

December 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A team of students from the Social Welfare Gurukul School, Tadepalligudem, secured first place in the pipe band (boys) competition held at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday, qualifying for the National School Band Competition, scheduled to be held at National Stadium in New Delhi on January 21 and 22, 2024.

State school band nodal officer G. Bhanu Murty Raju said that the boys’ team was selected to perform at the zonal level of the event after qualifying the State-level. Commissioner (school education) S. Suresh Kumar and Samagra Shiksha State Project director B. Srinivasa Rao appreciated the winning team members.

The national event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Ministry of Defence with the objective of reigniting the spirit of constitutional values, patriotism and unity among school children.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first level of the National School Band competition was conducted by all the States, followed by the zonal level event on December 3. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will oversee the competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US