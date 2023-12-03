HamberMenu
Pipe band boys’ team qualifies for nationals in Delhi

December 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A team of students from the Social Welfare Gurukul School, Tadepalligudem, secured first place in the pipe band (boys) competition held at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday, qualifying for the National School Band Competition, scheduled to be held at National Stadium in New Delhi on January 21 and 22, 2024.

State school band nodal officer G. Bhanu Murty Raju said that the boys’ team was selected to perform at the zonal level of the event after qualifying the State-level. Commissioner (school education) S. Suresh Kumar and Samagra Shiksha State Project director B. Srinivasa Rao appreciated the winning team members.

The national event is being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Ministry of Defence with the objective of reigniting the spirit of constitutional values, patriotism and unity among school children.

The first level of the National School Band competition was conducted by all the States, followed by the zonal level event on December 3. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will oversee the competition.

