Pinnelli’s gunmen to blame: Somireddy

TDP leader and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the attack on Chief Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was triggered by the latter’s gunmen who assaulted the farmers.
Addressing reporters at the party office, Mr. Reddy said the gunmen attacked the farmers who were holding a silent protest triggering the attack on the YSR Congress Party MLA’s car.
Mr. Chandramohan Reddy faulted Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three capitals proposal.
“Even if Mr. Jagan observes penance sitting upside down, he cannot change the Capital. The High Court in Hyderabad did not allow the government in Telangana to change the location of the Secretariat. The TDP government had completed 40% works in Amaravati. We had allotted land for residential quarters for All India Service officers, judges and for Central and State government institutions,’’ Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said.
