‘Pink toilet’ inaugurated near Benz Circle in Vijayawada

November 17, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

For the convenience of women, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi inaugurated the Pink Toilet, an exclusive facility for women near the Benz Circle, on Friday.

Constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh, these toilets would cater to the needs of women employees, travellers, and college students passing through the area.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the facility would be maintained by women. It would provide clean and safe option for the women in the vicinity. On the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) initiated awareness programmes on proper usage of public toilets.

Referring to the ‘Open Defecation-Free City Plus Plus’ accreditation from the government, he said it acknowledged the city’s commitment to providing public toilets.

“The ‘Plus Plus’ indicates the commendable practice of recycling wastewater by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, contributing to sustainable and responsible water management,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, corporators Shaheena Sulthana, Pravallika and A. Nirmala Kumari, and YSRCP Vijayawada Central constituency incharge Devineni Avinash were present.

