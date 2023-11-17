ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pink toilet’ inaugurated near Benz Circle in Vijayawada

November 17, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh, it caters to the needs of women employees, travellers, and college students

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar interacting with students of Maris Stella College, after inauguration of the ‘Pink Toilet’, at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

For the convenience of women, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi inaugurated the Pink Toilet, an exclusive facility for women near the Benz Circle, on Friday.

Constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh, these toilets would cater to the needs of women employees, travellers, and college students passing through the area.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the facility would be maintained by women. It would provide clean and safe option for the women in the vicinity. On the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) initiated awareness programmes on proper usage of public toilets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the ‘Open Defecation-Free City Plus Plus’ accreditation from the government, he said it acknowledged the city’s commitment to providing public toilets.

“The ‘Plus Plus’ indicates the commendable practice of recycling wastewater by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, contributing to sustainable and responsible water management,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, corporators Shaheena Sulthana, Pravallika and A. Nirmala Kumari, and YSRCP Vijayawada Central constituency incharge Devineni Avinash were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US