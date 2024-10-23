Pinipe Srikanth sent on remand to Rajahmundry Central Jail in volunteer murder case

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/AMALAPURAM

A local court on Wednesday sent Pinipe Srikanth, 37, son of former Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop, to the Rajahmundry Central Prison on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with the murder of ward volunteer Janipalli Durga Prasad in Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Durga Prasad had gone missing on June 8, 2022. Two days later, his body was found in the Godavari riverbed under under Ainavalli police limits. A few days ago, the district police arrested Mr. Srikanth from Tamil Nadu and brought him back to Andhra Pradesh.

“Pinipe Srikanth has been sent to prison on Wednesday to serve the judicial remand period of 14 days as directed by the local court in Amalapuram,” Rajahmundry Central Prison Deputy Superintendent M. Raj Kumar said.

“The medical report has confirmed that the death of Durga Prasad was due to strangulation. It has been established that Pinipe Srikanth was the mastermind behind the murder and he engaged a team to execute his murder plan,” Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said in a press release.

“There were strong personal reasons and differences that led to Durga Prasad’s elimination by Srikanth. The investigation is still on to nab the remaining accused in the case,” said Mr. Krishna Rao.