Andhra Pradesh: Pingali’s birthplace rings in his 146th birth anniversary

Meeting hall at NTR Collectorate named after the freedom fighter

Students performing a patriotic dance at the Pingali Venkayya and Ballari Raghava Jayanthi celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya were celebrated with fervour across erstwhile Krishna district which happens to be the birthplace of the famous freedom fighter and designer of the Indian national flag.

Krishna district also happens to be where the first design of the national flag was presented by Venkayya to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums celebrated the birth anniversary of Venkayya and playwright Bellary Raghava at Bapu Museum. A bust of Pingali was garlanded by Principal Secretary (Youth Advancement and Culture) G. Vani Mohan, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao. Children presented patriotic plays and dances on the occasion.

Venkayya presented the tricolour designed by him in 1921 to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Museum in the city, said Ms. Vani Mohan.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dilli Rao named the Spandana meeting hall at the Collectorate after Pingali Venkayya. The plaque marking the naming of the hall was unveiled by MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao.

Krishna district administration celebrated Pingali Jayanthi at his native village Batlapenumarru near Machilipatnam on a grand scale. Collector P. Ranjit Basha hoisted the national flag in the village. A photo exhibition featuring freedom fighters from the district stood as the special attraction of the celebrations in the village. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Basha said that Pingali Venkayya referred to the national flags of over 30 countries and wrote a book on the national flag before coming up with the flag design.

Pamarru MLA K. Anil. ZP chairperson Uppala Harika and others were present. Batlapenumarru ZP High School students took out a rally in the village with a 500-m national flag.