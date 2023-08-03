ADVERTISEMENT

Pingali Venkaiah remembered on his 147th birth anniversary

August 03, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu taking part in the 145th birth anniversary celebrations of Pingali Venkaiah in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Pingali Venkaiah made the world realise the glory of Telugu people by designing a flag which formed the basis of the present Indian National flag, said Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu. 

Mr. Vishnu, who is also the vice chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Planning Commission, along with Archaeological Department Commissioner G. Vani Mohan, paid tributes to the freedom fighter on his 147th birth anniversary celebrations organised at Bapu Museum in Vijayawada on Wednesday. 

On the occasion, Mr. Vishnu said the fact the great leader belonged to Krishna district is a matter of pride for the people here.  

Narendra Anandrao Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter, in the presence of other railway officials.  

He said the statue of Pingali Venkaiah, at the East Main Entrance of Vijayawada Railway Station, was constructed in the year 2020 as a mark of respect. 

