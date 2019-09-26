Pilot project to set land records straight

A comprehensive exercise to “purify land records” has begun on a pilot basis, and if it is replicated across the State, it will be the responsibility of the government to ensure that each and every land transaction is genuine, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Revenue Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose has said.

Addressing a review meeting on the implementation of the pilot project in one village per mandal across the State (63 mandals in Anantapur district) for complete synchronisation of the land records – RSR / Adangal with Webland Adangal Records, the Revenue Minister pointed out that there was a mismatch between the records pertaining to 33 lakh acres all over the State, 13 lakh acres in Anantapur district alone.

Govt. guarantee

The State government had passed a Bill, which, on implementation after complete purification of land records, would allow people to buy land without bothering about the genuineness of the records as the government would stand guarantee and pay the market value of the land should there be any fake transaction, explained the Minister.

“The process may take two years to be completed. At present, the extent of land in the passbooks is much more than what is visible in the revenue records, but physical land is much lower,” he observed.

“This situation will be set right completely,” the Minister said.

At the meeting, a majority of the people’s representatives sought immediate removal of the computer operators, who, they allegedly, had turned out to be the source of all discrepancies in the land records.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy were vociferous in their complaints.

Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi sought integrated colonies instead of dividing them on caste basis and also suggested eco-friendly methods of construction and improvement of greenery.

District Collector S. Satyanarayana and Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao, along with Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, participated in the review meeting.