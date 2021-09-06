Pilot project planned on sandalwood plantations in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

The Department of Forests proposes to launch a pilot project on growing Sreegandham (sandalwood) and red sanders in 10 acres each in Madakasira and Tanakallu mandals of Anantapur district in the current financial year as part of its long-term work plan.

District Forest Officer Sandeep Krupakar Gundala told reporters here on Monday that plantation of various varieties suitable for the forest in this region would be grown in 300 acres to improve the total forest cover from the current 10.5% of the landmass of the district. The total forest area was only two lakh hectares, but the department was determined to improve the density of green cover, the DFO said. The crown density was just 0.4, which needs to be improved, he said.

“The areas closer to Kolar and Chikballapur districts of Karnataka are suitable for sandalwood, and once trees existed, but today there are no trees and we want to revive those trees in the forest here. The greenery in the district was mostly in Revenue Department lands in Anantapur and a lot of species of animals and birds live there,” Mr. Sandeep said.

In the 10-year plantation report obtained for the period 2010-2020, the green cover was 70% of the 5,679 hectares through 437 plantations. There are no restrictions in growing red sanders and sandalwood trees anywhere, but permissions for cutting sandalwood trees are essential, he pointed out.

Some forest land of 250 acres under occupation has been identified and would be recovered soon, while in the last two years 750 acres had been secured, the DFO said. Overall, 30 cases were filed and earthmovers being used in illegal mining activities in forest land were confiscated, he informed.