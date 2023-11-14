Pilot project on caste-based census in A.P. from Nov. 15

November 14, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Minister for Backward Classes, and Information and Public Relations, Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, on November 14 (Tuesday) said that caste-based census would begin in five grama/ward secretariats on a pilot basis on November 15 in Andhra Pradesh.

He told reporters here, “The exercise is meant to assess the effectiveness of the existing proforma of the caste-based census. The challenges observed during the pilot stage will be addressed before the commencement of the census.”

The caste-based census is aimed at enumerating all the communities, and minorities to design policies for their welfare in the future.

“Five round-table conferences will be conducted across the State between November 17 and 24 in connection with the census. They will be held at Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool on November 17, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on November 18 and at Tirupati on November 24,” he said.

All the public representatives of the respective regions, community leaders and intellectuals would be invited to speak at the meets.