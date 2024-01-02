ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrims, locals throng Lepakshi expo in Tirupati

January 02, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Women shopping at the ‘Lepakshi Cotton and Silk Mela’ organised by Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation in Tirupati. | Photo Credit: A.D. RANGARAJAN

The ‘Lepakshi Cotton and Silk Mela’ organised by Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited is seeing massive crowds this year.

The State government-run Corporation, holds this expo annually in the period between Vaikunta Ekadasi, New Year and Sankranti festival, when Tirupati witnesses a huge pilgrim footfall — turning out to be lucrative for the visiting artisans, weavers and craftsmen who come from across the country to set up their stalls.

New location

The event was inaugurated recently by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board chairman and local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at the DPR Convention Hall, situated behind the ‘Srinivasam’ pilgrim accommodation complex. The expo was previously conducted for nearly a decade at the Sindhura Hall near APSRTC bus station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The expo offers cotton and silk products from Gadwal, Venkatagiri, Pochampally, Narayanpet, Uppada, Mangalagiri and Chirala, besides linenware, towels and lungis from Warangal.

Beyond the Telugu-speaking states, there are stalls selling textile products that are ethnic to Bengal, Madurai, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kanchi, Benaras, Bhagalpur, Kashmir, Lucknow, Jaipur and more, says B.P. Venkatesam, manager of Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium. There are stalls selling Hyderabad pearls, bangles and artificial jewellery, homemade pickles masala and chutneys, he adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US