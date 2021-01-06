Pilgrims allowed to visit Papavinasanam theertham

It was after more than nine and a half months that the devotees were allowed to visit Akasaganga and Papavinasanam theerthams on Tuesday.
Devotees visiting the sacred town for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara visit the sacred theerthams (waterfalls) which they believe would wash away their sins. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams ( TTD) had suspended travel on the route leading to the theerthams in the forest, about 7 km from the town.
The decision, however, had affected the income of hundreds of families who eked out their livelihood by running petty shops and operating taxis.
Recently, Tirupati legislator and special invitee of the TTD trust board B. Karunakar Reddy took up the issue with the top brass of the temple management. After a prolonged deliberations, the decision of reopening of the route was taken. Meanwhile, he also procured clearance for the cab drivers to ply on the Sri Vari Padalu route.
